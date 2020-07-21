All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1257 East Maryland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1257 East Maryland Avenue
Last updated August 31 2019 at 1:34 AM

1257 East Maryland Avenue

1257 East Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1257 East Maryland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
A very nice condo in a quiet mature neighborhood. This condo is on the ground floor with a spacious great room, formal dining, and an inviting kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There is a community pool and recreation center for you to enjoy! Cute, cozy, and ready for you to make it a home!

Water/Sewer/Trash/Landscaping/Pool/Washer&Dryer included ! Sorry, no pets allowed.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 East Maryland Avenue have any available units?
1257 East Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1257 East Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1257 East Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 East Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1257 East Maryland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1257 East Maryland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1257 East Maryland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1257 East Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1257 East Maryland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 East Maryland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1257 East Maryland Avenue has a pool.
Does 1257 East Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1257 East Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 East Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1257 East Maryland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1257 East Maryland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1257 East Maryland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College