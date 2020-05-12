All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 12215 N 41st Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12215 N 41st Ln
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:41 PM

12215 N 41st Ln

12215 North 41st Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12215 North 41st Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e6da83097 ---- Dont miss this opportunity to live in this wonderful home. Located near everything that you are going to need to live your best life! All you need is to bring your clothes and personal belongings and make it your own. With tile in the kitchen, dining, and baths darker wood laminate in the living room and hallways and new plank flooring in all 3 bedrooms. Nice fans to circulate the air and save on utilities. With freshly painted walls and an adorable backyard to enjoy all year long. You could be moving in and enjoy relaxing in your comfortable but open and spacious Great-room. Oh by the way this home has no interior or exterior steps and a roll in hall bath shower. Location is great walking distance to Fry\'s Grocery store and many other amenities. STATUS: Occupied through 8/22/2019 Please do not disturb the occupant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Once Vacant Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information:43rd Avenue and Cactus in North Phoenix AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: Tile Laminate Carpeting GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1995 YARD: Low maintenance front and grass in the rear Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078, elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

12 Months Ceiling Fan Dryer Vaulted Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12215 N 41st Ln have any available units?
12215 N 41st Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12215 N 41st Ln have?
Some of 12215 N 41st Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12215 N 41st Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12215 N 41st Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12215 N 41st Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12215 N 41st Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12215 N 41st Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12215 N 41st Ln offers parking.
Does 12215 N 41st Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12215 N 41st Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12215 N 41st Ln have a pool?
No, 12215 N 41st Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12215 N 41st Ln have accessible units?
No, 12215 N 41st Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12215 N 41st Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12215 N 41st Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College