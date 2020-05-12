12215 N 41st Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e6da83097 ---- Dont miss this opportunity to live in this wonderful home. Located near everything that you are going to need to live your best life! All you need is to bring your clothes and personal belongings and make it your own. With tile in the kitchen, dining, and baths darker wood laminate in the living room and hallways and new plank flooring in all 3 bedrooms. Nice fans to circulate the air and save on utilities. With freshly painted walls and an adorable backyard to enjoy all year long. You could be moving in and enjoy relaxing in your comfortable but open and spacious Great-room. Oh by the way this home has no interior or exterior steps and a roll in hall bath shower. Location is great walking distance to Fry\'s Grocery store and many other amenities. STATUS: Occupied through 8/22/2019 Please do not disturb the occupant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Once Vacant Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information:43rd Avenue and Cactus in North Phoenix AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: Tile Laminate Carpeting GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1995 YARD: Low maintenance front and grass in the rear Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078, elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



12 Months Ceiling Fan Dryer Vaulted Ceilings