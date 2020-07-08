1214 West Darrel Road

Amenities
This 4 bed 2 bath corner lot home has great features such as vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and covered patio. Excellent location near park, schools, shopping, freeways, etc. The home includes washer and dryer, and is near a park, schools, shopping, freeways.
Features:
-1735 sq ft
-Corner lot
-2 car garage
-One level
-Ceiling fans
-Vaulted ceilings
-Covered patio
-Full bath in master bedroom, with separate shower and tub, double sinks
-Washer/dryer
-Desert front and back landscape
-Eat in kitchen
-Family room
-The kitchen includes a electric stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, pantry
-Near park, schools, shopping, freeways
-Pets upon lessor approval
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.