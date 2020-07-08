All apartments in Phoenix
Location

1214 West Darrel Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bed 2 bath corner lot home has great features such as vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and covered patio. Excellent location near park, schools, shopping, freeways, etc. The home includes washer and dryer, and is near a park, schools, shopping, freeways.

Features:
-1735 sq ft
-Corner lot
-2 car garage
-One level
-Ceiling fans
-Vaulted ceilings
-Covered patio
-Full bath in master bedroom, with separate shower and tub, double sinks
-Washer/dryer
-Desert front and back landscape
-Eat in kitchen
-Family room
-The kitchen includes a electric stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, pantry
-Near park, schools, shopping, freeways
-Pets upon lessor approval
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 West Darrel Road have any available units?
1214 West Darrel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 West Darrel Road have?
Some of 1214 West Darrel Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 West Darrel Road currently offering any rent specials?
1214 West Darrel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 West Darrel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 West Darrel Road is pet friendly.
Does 1214 West Darrel Road offer parking?
Yes, 1214 West Darrel Road offers parking.
Does 1214 West Darrel Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 West Darrel Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 West Darrel Road have a pool?
No, 1214 West Darrel Road does not have a pool.
Does 1214 West Darrel Road have accessible units?
No, 1214 West Darrel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 West Darrel Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 West Darrel Road has units with dishwashers.

