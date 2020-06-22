All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019

11438 North 39th Drive

11438 North 39th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11438 North 39th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Fairwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,532 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11438 North 39th Drive have any available units?
11438 North 39th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11438 North 39th Drive have?
Some of 11438 North 39th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11438 North 39th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11438 North 39th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11438 North 39th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11438 North 39th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11438 North 39th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11438 North 39th Drive does offer parking.
Does 11438 North 39th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11438 North 39th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11438 North 39th Drive have a pool?
No, 11438 North 39th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11438 North 39th Drive have accessible units?
No, 11438 North 39th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11438 North 39th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11438 North 39th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
