Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

This is a adorable rental with tall vailted ceilings, travertine floors and new carpet in the bedrooms...this home sits on a cul de sac with the community pool right across it. The tenant can get a membership to the community rec center and access the tennis, spa and other community activities--landlord pays only for the HOA dues...Available now.