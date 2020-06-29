10459 W Pasadena Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

First the curb appeal, then your lovely entrance into your conveniently located 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the Larissa subdivision in Glendale will surely feel like coming home, each, and every time. Built in 1997 by Richmond American Homes, enjoy 1,107 SqFt living space with a large, covered patio and a nicely landscaped backyard. Both daylight bathrooms have easy to open sliding windows and your master suite delivers a practical walk-in closet adjacent to your master bathroom. The space for your washer and dryer (hookups available) is suitably located within your 2-car garage which will still provide ample space for additional storage. A practical pantry closet is available in your kitchen that provides standard appliances: A built-in microwave, electric range/oven, refrigerator/freezer, as well as a dishwasher. From the bright and spacious living and dining room, walkout onto your large, covered patio where you'll find room to entertain and enjoy the sunsets. Large tile flooring throughout with nice carpet flooring in your three bedrooms. This is a great location just off Camelback in Glendale from Loop 101, built on 0.114 acres (a 4,970 SqFt-sized lot). Walk to the Dust Devil Park in 5 minutes or walk on over to catch a game at the Dodgers Minor League Facility. The University of Phoenix Stadium, Westgate Entertainment District, and Desert Mirage Golf are all only a 10-minute drive away. Welcome home in beautiful Glendale.