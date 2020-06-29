All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM

10459 W Pasadena Ave

10459 West Pasadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10459 West Pasadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85307
Larissa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
First the curb appeal, then your lovely entrance into your conveniently located 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the Larissa subdivision in Glendale will surely feel like coming home, each, and every time. Built in 1997 by Richmond American Homes, enjoy 1,107 SqFt living space with a large, covered patio and a nicely landscaped backyard. Both daylight bathrooms have easy to open sliding windows and your master suite delivers a practical walk-in closet adjacent to your master bathroom. The space for your washer and dryer (hookups available) is suitably located within your 2-car garage which will still provide ample space for additional storage. A practical pantry closet is available in your kitchen that provides standard appliances: A built-in microwave, electric range/oven, refrigerator/freezer, as well as a dishwasher. From the bright and spacious living and dining room, walkout onto your large, covered patio where you'll find room to entertain and enjoy the sunsets. Large tile flooring throughout with nice carpet flooring in your three bedrooms. This is a great location just off Camelback in Glendale from Loop 101, built on 0.114 acres (a 4,970 SqFt-sized lot). Walk to the Dust Devil Park in 5 minutes or walk on over to catch a game at the Dodgers Minor League Facility. The University of Phoenix Stadium, Westgate Entertainment District, and Desert Mirage Golf are all only a 10-minute drive away. Welcome home in beautiful Glendale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10459 W Pasadena Ave have any available units?
10459 W Pasadena Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10459 W Pasadena Ave have?
Some of 10459 W Pasadena Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10459 W Pasadena Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10459 W Pasadena Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10459 W Pasadena Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10459 W Pasadena Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10459 W Pasadena Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10459 W Pasadena Ave offers parking.
Does 10459 W Pasadena Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10459 W Pasadena Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10459 W Pasadena Ave have a pool?
No, 10459 W Pasadena Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10459 W Pasadena Ave have accessible units?
No, 10459 W Pasadena Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10459 W Pasadena Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10459 W Pasadena Ave has units with dishwashers.
