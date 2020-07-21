1044 E OREGON Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Central Phoenix! Home features hardwood and carpet flooring, open eat-in Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Additional highlights include a master bedroom split with full master bathroom, ceilings fans throughout the home, fireplace, and an easy to maintain large backyard! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry room, and so much more!! Great location near shopping centers, restaurants, and the 51 freeway! Don't miss out on this lovely home it will go fast! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying*PLEASE MAKE SURE TO CLOSE ALL DOORS AND TURN OFF ALL THE LIGHT BEFORE LEAVING . . . THANK YOU IN ADVANCE!!