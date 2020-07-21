All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1044 E OREGON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1044 E OREGON Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

1044 E OREGON Avenue

1044 East Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1044 East Oregon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Central Phoenix! Home features hardwood and carpet flooring, open eat-in Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Additional highlights include a master bedroom split with full master bathroom, ceilings fans throughout the home, fireplace, and an easy to maintain large backyard! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry room, and so much more!! Great location near shopping centers, restaurants, and the 51 freeway! Don't miss out on this lovely home it will go fast! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying*PLEASE MAKE SURE TO CLOSE ALL DOORS AND TURN OFF ALL THE LIGHT BEFORE LEAVING . . . THANK YOU IN ADVANCE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 E OREGON Avenue have any available units?
1044 E OREGON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1044 E OREGON Avenue have?
Some of 1044 E OREGON Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 E OREGON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1044 E OREGON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 E OREGON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1044 E OREGON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1044 E OREGON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1044 E OREGON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1044 E OREGON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 E OREGON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 E OREGON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1044 E OREGON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1044 E OREGON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1044 E OREGON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 E OREGON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 E OREGON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College