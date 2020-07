Amenities

Newly remodled Ahwatukee foothills home off the new 202 - This newly remodled Ahwatukee foothills home is off the new 202. Has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. 1 bedroom is downstairs. Big family room and living room and a 3 car garage. New tile, carpet, paint, kitchen cabinets, granite, lights. Home has a big back yard and nice pool. Pool service is included in rent. wont last long set a time to view the home. Close to shopping freeways great neighborhood.



No Pets Allowed



