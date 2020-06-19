1022 W Campo Bello Drive

Amenities
Great value, great condition. This home is light and bright with lots of upgrades. New roof, paint and carpet. Updated kitchen w/ huge island includes refrigerator, washer/dryer. Saltillo tile in all areas except bedrooms. Lots of extra space including a bonus area off bedrooms 4 & 5 for a den or playroom. Dining area has a whole wall of built in glass front cabinets. Master suite has private bathroom & walk in closet. Windows and sliding door are dual pane. No garage but there is an RV gate and large rear yard w/ block fence, long covered patio. Great for entertaining! Great central location! Landlord requires 700+ credit score.