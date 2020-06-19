1022 W Campo Bello Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great value, great condition. This home is light and bright with lots of upgrades. New roof, paint and carpet. Updated kitchen w/ huge island includes refrigerator, washer/dryer. Saltillo tile in all areas except bedrooms. Lots of extra space including a bonus area off bedrooms 4 & 5 for a den or playroom. Dining area has a whole wall of built in glass front cabinets. Master suite has private bathroom & walk in closet. Windows and sliding door are dual pane. No garage but there is an RV gate and large rear yard w/ block fence, long covered patio. Great for entertaining! Great central location! Landlord requires 700+ credit score.