All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1022 W Campo Bello Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1022 W Campo Bello Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 11:31 AM

1022 W Campo Bello Drive

1022 West Campo Bello Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1022 West Campo Bello Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great value, great condition. This home is light and bright with lots of upgrades. New roof, paint and carpet. Updated kitchen w/ huge island includes refrigerator, washer/dryer. Saltillo tile in all areas except bedrooms. Lots of extra space including a bonus area off bedrooms 4 & 5 for a den or playroom. Dining area has a whole wall of built in glass front cabinets. Master suite has private bathroom & walk in closet. Windows and sliding door are dual pane. No garage but there is an RV gate and large rear yard w/ block fence, long covered patio. Great for entertaining! Great central location! Landlord requires 700+ credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 W Campo Bello Drive have any available units?
1022 W Campo Bello Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 W Campo Bello Drive have?
Some of 1022 W Campo Bello Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 W Campo Bello Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1022 W Campo Bello Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 W Campo Bello Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1022 W Campo Bello Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1022 W Campo Bello Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1022 W Campo Bello Drive offers parking.
Does 1022 W Campo Bello Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 W Campo Bello Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 W Campo Bello Drive have a pool?
No, 1022 W Campo Bello Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1022 W Campo Bello Drive have accessible units?
No, 1022 W Campo Bello Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 W Campo Bello Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 W Campo Bello Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College