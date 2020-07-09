All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:00 AM

1019 W WOODLAND Avenue

1019 West Woodland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1019 West Woodland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Governmental Mall

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Studio apartment in the most charming nine unit apartment complex located in downtown Phoenix. Lots of character! Remodeled landscaping with several paver walkways. The complex is surrounded by a beautiful tall white wrought iron fence with several locked gates for easy access. There is also a separate laundry room which is shared by the residents of the complex. Bike, Walk, or Uber to all the downtown hot spots. This is a location that can't be beat. Property typically has no vacancies. Schedule a showing before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

