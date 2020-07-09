1019 W WOODLAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Studio apartment in the most charming nine unit apartment complex located in downtown Phoenix. Lots of character! Remodeled landscaping with several paver walkways. The complex is surrounded by a beautiful tall white wrought iron fence with several locked gates for easy access. There is also a separate laundry room which is shared by the residents of the complex. Bike, Walk, or Uber to all the downtown hot spots. This is a location that can't be beat. Property typically has no vacancies. Schedule a showing before it's too late!