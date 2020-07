Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Very clean, ready to go home in the Camelback Greens neighborhood. Close to shopping, minutes to the 101 and 10 but not so close you can hear any noise from it. Larger rooms along with beautiful Saltillo Tile throughout the house. The functional kitchen includes dishwasher, refrigerator included. Large backyard and oversized patio is perfect for hanging out. Don't miss the opportunity to rent this beautiful home *** Fireplace is not functional, decorative only.