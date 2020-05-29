All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1011 E Rowlands LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1011 E Rowlands LN
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

1011 E Rowlands LN

1011 East Rowlands Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1011 East Rowlands Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
putting green
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Spacious 3 bedroom Home in Moon Valley - Property Id: 55934

This is a one of a kind property in great Phoenix location. Home sits on a 15,072 sqft lot, and interior boasts almost 2,000 sqft. 3 bed 2 bath open floorpan features hardwood and tile flooring in all the right places, fresh paint, newer appliances, and upgrades throughout. Back yard is the ultimate entertaining area; cabana includes fireplace, and built in BBQ! Back yard also features putting green. Contact me today to schedule a viewing for this great home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55934
Property Id 55934

(RLNE4847304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 E Rowlands LN have any available units?
1011 E Rowlands LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 E Rowlands LN have?
Some of 1011 E Rowlands LN's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 E Rowlands LN currently offering any rent specials?
1011 E Rowlands LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 E Rowlands LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 E Rowlands LN is pet friendly.
Does 1011 E Rowlands LN offer parking?
No, 1011 E Rowlands LN does not offer parking.
Does 1011 E Rowlands LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 E Rowlands LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 E Rowlands LN have a pool?
No, 1011 E Rowlands LN does not have a pool.
Does 1011 E Rowlands LN have accessible units?
No, 1011 E Rowlands LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 E Rowlands LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 E Rowlands LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College