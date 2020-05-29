1011 E Rowlands LN

Amenities
Available 06/01/19 Spacious 3 bedroom Home in Moon Valley - Property Id: 55934
This is a one of a kind property in great Phoenix location. Home sits on a 15,072 sqft lot, and interior boasts almost 2,000 sqft. 3 bed 2 bath open floorpan features hardwood and tile flooring in all the right places, fresh paint, newer appliances, and upgrades throughout. Back yard is the ultimate entertaining area; cabana includes fireplace, and built in BBQ! Back yard also features putting green. Contact me today to schedule a viewing for this great home!
