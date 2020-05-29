1011 E Rowlands LN

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities putting green bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/01/19 Spacious 3 bedroom Home in Moon Valley - Property Id: 55934



This is a one of a kind property in great Phoenix location. Home sits on a 15,072 sqft lot, and interior boasts almost 2,000 sqft. 3 bed 2 bath open floorpan features hardwood and tile flooring in all the right places, fresh paint, newer appliances, and upgrades throughout. Back yard is the ultimate entertaining area; cabana includes fireplace, and built in BBQ! Back yard also features putting green. Contact me today to schedule a viewing for this great home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55934

Property Id 55934



(RLNE4847304)