1008 East Osborn Road

Amenities

parking pool air conditioning bbq/grill guest parking extra storage

Very nice and stylish 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a quite gated community on the lower level. This unit has a unique and spacious layout that makes you feel right at home. The rent includes the Electric, A/C, and Water. Yes, you read that correctly! Cold A/C is included. Minutes from freeway access and the Phoenix Downtown Area. Tons of great restaurants and entertainment. Covered parking spot, extra storage closet and lots of guest parking. This unit is a must see. This condo also features a community pool, BBQ, and laundry. Again, rent includes electric, water/sewer/trash!



Total monthly rent payment is $1246, including city rental tax, administration fee. Utilities are Included.

A minimum refundable security deposit of $1200 is due within 48 hours of approval and lease being sent. First month's rent and a non-refundable $200 administration fee is due on lease start date. Rent will be prorated if lease start date is after the 1st day of the month.



Application Fee is $60 for the first adult applicant and $30 for each additional applicant (18 and over).

Applications are reviewed as we receive them. We do not charge unless we process your application.



To qualify for our properties we require the following:

* Please see information below regarding Criminal History

* No Evictions in last 3 years (and no current judgments)

* Monthly combined gross income of 3x the rental amount

* A Credit Score of 540 or higher

* No un-discharged bankruptcy

* Proof of income at least 3x the monthly rent

* Verifiable rental history including proper notice to previous landlord

If you meet this criteria and would like to move forward with applying, we need the following to move forward with the application:

* Application can be filled out online at www.rpmprivatewealthaz.com

* Non-refundable Application fee is $60 per adult applicant and $30 for each additional adult applicant. Application fee can be paid online.

* Copy of each adult applicants picture ID

* One month of pay stubs (showing 3 times the monthly rent in gross income)

* Applicant disclosure form

* Rental history form



CRIMINAL HISTORY: Not only must Applicant have acceptable credit history, additionally, all Applicants must meet our Criminal History Criteria. Applicants that are registered sex offenders will be denied. Applicants must have no felony convictions less than 10 years old that involve violent crimes against persons or property, including but not limited to murder, arson, kidnapping, assault, bomb related offenses, robbery or burglary, terrorism OR that involve the manufacturing or distribution of drugs in any manner. All other felony convictions must be more than 5 years old. Conviction of any drug related offenses involving possession only, or alcohol related offenses where no one was permanently injured or killed, must be at least 2 years old. Successful completion of any felony sentence at least 2 years ago and no new criminal activity for at least 2 years before this application is also required. No Applicant with any outstanding warrants or crime that is awaiting trial will be accepted.



Please check our website for more homes. RPMprivatewealthaz.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.