10042 N 14TH Street

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Enjoy these well maintained Sunnyslope homes /duplex. Both units are currently available. They are identical - 3 bedroom / 2 bath homes with a fireplace and laundry room. Third bedroom in each unit is very small with a closet just outside the door, and would likely only be adequate for a small child or maybe an office. This property shows pride of ownership, offering good access to area freeways, shopping and schools. Both units feature a nice-sized living area with fireplace, covered patio, large kitchen and 2 full baths, and oversized inside laundry and storage area. Each unit has its own carport and parking for at least one other car. Large storage shed also located on the property. Great condition! Hard to find - see it today!