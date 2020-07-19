10028 West Albeniz Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW! Don't miss this move in ready 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom 1953 sq. ft. two story home LOADED with UPGRADES! Conveniently located off of 99th. Ave. & Lower Buckeye in the beautiful community of "Sunset Farms". Fabulous floor plan open and spacious. Upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops in the kitchen which also features a nice sized island! Beautiful tile in all the right areas, newer carpet through out, upgraded window coverings, ceiling fans, and fixtures and BLACK appliances! Two tone interior paint through out! Enjoy the LARGE backyard with a nice concrete pad and a nice covered patio! Community park nearby. North/South Exposure! This is a lot of house for this price! This one won't last long at this price!



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,562.50, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.