10028 West Albeniz Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10028 West Albeniz Place

10028 West Albeniz Place · No Longer Available
Location

10028 West Albeniz Place, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Sunset Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW! Don't miss this move in ready 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom 1953 sq. ft. two story home LOADED with UPGRADES! Conveniently located off of 99th. Ave. & Lower Buckeye in the beautiful community of "Sunset Farms". Fabulous floor plan open and spacious. Upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops in the kitchen which also features a nice sized island! Beautiful tile in all the right areas, newer carpet through out, upgraded window coverings, ceiling fans, and fixtures and BLACK appliances! Two tone interior paint through out! Enjoy the LARGE backyard with a nice concrete pad and a nice covered patio! Community park nearby. North/South Exposure! This is a lot of house for this price! This one won't last long at this price!

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,562.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10028 West Albeniz Place have any available units?
10028 West Albeniz Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10028 West Albeniz Place have?
Some of 10028 West Albeniz Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10028 West Albeniz Place currently offering any rent specials?
10028 West Albeniz Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10028 West Albeniz Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10028 West Albeniz Place is pet friendly.
Does 10028 West Albeniz Place offer parking?
No, 10028 West Albeniz Place does not offer parking.
Does 10028 West Albeniz Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10028 West Albeniz Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10028 West Albeniz Place have a pool?
No, 10028 West Albeniz Place does not have a pool.
Does 10028 West Albeniz Place have accessible units?
No, 10028 West Albeniz Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10028 West Albeniz Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10028 West Albeniz Place does not have units with dishwashers.
