WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH TOWNHOME ON A LARGE LOT NEAR NORTH MOUNTAIN PARK WITH GORGEOUS MOUNTAIN VIEWS. THIS HOME FEATURES BRAND NEW, WOOD LOOK VINYL FLOORING AND FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN COMES COMPLETE WITH REFRIGERATOR, AND GAS RANGE. PRIVATE FENCED BACKYARD. WATER, SEWER, TRASH UTILITY IS INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENTAL RATE AND THERE IS A LARGE STORAGE CLOSET FOR YOUR USE TOO! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE! $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.