10000 North 31st Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/08/19 Immaculate Ocotillo model home located in the Adult, Guard Gated Golf Community of Arizona Traditions. Open Concept, Vaulted Ceilings, Split Bedrooms with den. Granite Kitchen Counters with back splash, Upgraded Maple Cabinets. One year old Frigidaire gallery appliances; induction stove, microwave and dishwasher. Porcelain Tile throughout. Master Bedroom with Double doors, Dual sinks in Master Bath and Soaking Tub. Immaculate, Enjoy entertaining or just relaxing in the private backyard with extended Patio. Enjoy all the amenities of Arizona Traditions of golf, pickleball, Community Centers, 3 pools, wood shop, class rooms and so much more.



