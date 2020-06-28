All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM

10000 North 31st Avenue

10000 North 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10000 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/08/19 Immaculate Ocotillo model home located in the Adult, Guard Gated Golf Community of Arizona Traditions. Open Concept, Vaulted Ceilings, Split Bedrooms with den. Granite Kitchen Counters with back splash, Upgraded Maple Cabinets. One year old Frigidaire gallery appliances; induction stove, microwave and dishwasher. Porcelain Tile throughout. Master Bedroom with Double doors, Dual sinks in Master Bath and Soaking Tub. Immaculate, Enjoy entertaining or just relaxing in the private backyard with extended Patio. Enjoy all the amenities of Arizona Traditions of golf, pickleball, Community Centers, 3 pools, wood shop, class rooms and so much more.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/phoenix-az?lid=12516480

(RLNE5103877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 North 31st Avenue have any available units?
10000 North 31st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10000 North 31st Avenue have?
Some of 10000 North 31st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 North 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10000 North 31st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 North 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10000 North 31st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10000 North 31st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10000 North 31st Avenue offers parking.
Does 10000 North 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10000 North 31st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 North 31st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10000 North 31st Avenue has a pool.
Does 10000 North 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10000 North 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 North 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10000 North 31st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
