1 West North Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

View North

2 bedroom 1 bath with washer dryer!

This unit is $999 a month!



View North is a stunning 2 bedroom 1 bath that has been remodeled with new appliances, plumbing and lighting fixtures. This unit has just been freshly painted has wood laminate through out with a yard



You want more information or to view this home please contact Mark at 602-501-3889.



APPLY TODAY!

Application fee is $37 per applicate over 18 years of age

security deposit $400.00

non-refundable pet deposit $150



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.