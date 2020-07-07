All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:48 PM

1 West North Lane

1 West North Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1 West North Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sunnyslope

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
View North
2 bedroom 1 bath with washer dryer!
This unit is $999 a month!

View North is a stunning 2 bedroom 1 bath that has been remodeled with new appliances, plumbing and lighting fixtures. This unit has just been freshly painted has wood laminate through out with a yard

You want more information or to view this home please contact Mark at 602-501-3889.

APPLY TODAY!
Application fee is $37 per applicate over 18 years of age
security deposit $400.00
non-refundable pet deposit $150

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 West North Lane have any available units?
1 West North Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1 West North Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1 West North Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 West North Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 West North Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1 West North Lane offer parking?
No, 1 West North Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1 West North Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 West North Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 West North Lane have a pool?
No, 1 West North Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1 West North Lane have accessible units?
No, 1 West North Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1 West North Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 West North Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 West North Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 West North Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

