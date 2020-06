Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very open and spacious 4 bedroom home with brand new carpet, vinyl flooring, counter-tops and upgraded appliances. Move in ready! Relax and enjoy the well manicured private backyard with covered patio. Great location, close to just about everything. Won't last long. No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS