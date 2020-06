Amenities

Available today! Easy to qualify to lease. 1 2 3 and you will be in this lovely single story home. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms have been freshly painted with new carpet and padding, vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom, various pot shelves and niches. North South exposure make for lighter utilities. Two car private garage with remote control garage openers. Quiet neighborhood including a play park. Peoria school district and close to the 101 freeway.