9138 W Kimberly Way

AVAILABLE AUGUST -DECEMBER ONLY. Active adult community .LIGHT BRIGHT 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CASITA IN SOUGHT AFTER ADULT COMMUNITY OF AT WESTBROOK. COVERED PATIO IS THE IS A WONDERFUL OUTDOOR SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING.LARGE EAT IN AREA OF KITCHEN IS JUST OFF THE GREAT ROOM. THIS IS A GREAT FLOORPLAN.WESTBROOK HAS ALL THE AMENITIES THAT YOU COULD WANT TO ENJOY YOU LEISURE TIME.GOLF, HEATED COMMUNITY POOLS AND SPA,WALKING AND BIKE PATHS,CLUBHOUSE AND REC CENTER,COMMUNITY MEDIA ROOM, TENNIS, WORK OUT FACILITY,AND MANY CLUBS TO FIT YOUR INTEREST.MORE PICTURE TO FOLLOW