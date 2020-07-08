8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

6 months short term rental is okay, perfect for some one building new home . Check out this spacious home in a gated community and on a cul-de-sac corner lot. This spectacular home features mountain views, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a huge loft. Open great room floor plan, as you enter you will observe 10 foot ceilings, upgraded, modern tile and the beautiful spiral staircase with wrought iron spindles. Continue to the kitchen which has stainless steel appliances, upgraded staggered cabinets with crown molding, Granite counters and a large walk in pantry. Large downstairs Master bedrooms , master closet with a separate tub and shower and double sinks. Huge loft and 3 large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Mountain views from all upstairs rooms. Large 3 car garage.