Peoria, AZ
8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive

8233 West Rock Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8233 West Rock Springs Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Rock Springs

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6 months short term rental is okay, perfect for some one building new home . Check out this spacious home in a gated community and on a cul-de-sac corner lot. This spectacular home features mountain views, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a huge loft. Open great room floor plan, as you enter you will observe 10 foot ceilings, upgraded, modern tile and the beautiful spiral staircase with wrought iron spindles. Continue to the kitchen which has stainless steel appliances, upgraded staggered cabinets with crown molding, Granite counters and a large walk in pantry. Large downstairs Master bedrooms , master closet with a separate tub and shower and double sinks. Huge loft and 3 large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Mountain views from all upstairs rooms. Large 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive have any available units?
8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive have?
Some of 8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive offers parking.
Does 8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive have a pool?
No, 8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive have accessible units?
No, 8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8233 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive has units with dishwashers.

