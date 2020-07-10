8143 W Marco Polo Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4c26feb027 ---- Spacious main living area with vaulted ceilings and custom neutral paint greets you as you enter this single level Peoria delight! The kitchen includes, beautiful cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile back splash and pantry plus extra storage in hall the hall just off the kitchen. Master suite has large walk in closet, attached private bath a dual vanity with lovely granite counter-top, an upgraded walk in tile shower with separate garden tub. Three guest bedrooms share the guest bath with a lovely tiled shower. South facing patio and yard overlooks community greenbelt. Close to freeways and shopping. Easy to maintain front and back yards. Friendly to two dogs max with additional $300 deposit per pet. $50 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults 18 or older (All adults must apply) Base rent doesn\'t include monthly 5% admin fee Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit