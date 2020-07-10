All apartments in Peoria
8143 W Marco Polo Rd

8143 West Marco Polo Road · No Longer Available
Location

8143 West Marco Polo Road, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4c26feb027 ---- Spacious main living area with vaulted ceilings and custom neutral paint greets you as you enter this single level Peoria delight! The kitchen includes, beautiful cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile back splash and pantry plus extra storage in hall the hall just off the kitchen. Master suite has large walk in closet, attached private bath a dual vanity with lovely granite counter-top, an upgraded walk in tile shower with separate garden tub. Three guest bedrooms share the guest bath with a lovely tiled shower. South facing patio and yard overlooks community greenbelt. Close to freeways and shopping. Easy to maintain front and back yards. Friendly to two dogs max with additional $300 deposit per pet. $50 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults 18 or older (All adults must apply) Base rent doesn\'t include monthly 5% admin fee Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8143 W Marco Polo Rd have any available units?
8143 W Marco Polo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8143 W Marco Polo Rd have?
Some of 8143 W Marco Polo Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8143 W Marco Polo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8143 W Marco Polo Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8143 W Marco Polo Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8143 W Marco Polo Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8143 W Marco Polo Rd offer parking?
No, 8143 W Marco Polo Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8143 W Marco Polo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8143 W Marco Polo Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8143 W Marco Polo Rd have a pool?
No, 8143 W Marco Polo Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8143 W Marco Polo Rd have accessible units?
No, 8143 W Marco Polo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8143 W Marco Polo Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8143 W Marco Polo Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

