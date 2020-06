Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Welcome to Our Beautifully Remodeled Peoria Home! This Beautiful Remodel Includes New Carpet and Wood Plank Ceramic Tile throughout, New Paint, New Shaker Style Cabinets with Granite Counter Tops in the Kitchen and Bathrooms, All New Electrical and Plumbing Fixtures, 2 Car Garage, and RV Gate. This is a must see Property!