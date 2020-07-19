8039 West Alex Avenue

Amenities
THIS IS A WONDERFUL SINGLE LEVEL, MOVE-IN READY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH & 2 CAR GARAGE HOME! LOCATED IN VERY POPULAR FLETCHER HEIGHTS COMMUNITY. MUCH PREFERRED NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE ON A CORNER LOT. VERY FUNCTIONAL FLOOR-PLAN. UPGRADED BAMBOO FLOORING THROUGHOUT, PREMIUM KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN BOTH KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, TILE AND STONE SHOWER. FRENCH EXTERIOR DOORS IN MASTER SUITE, DOUBLE SINKS. THIS WOULD BE A GREAT FAMILY OR AN INVESTMENT HOME. CLOSE TO ALL THE SHOPPING, DINNING AND LOOP 101.
Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email msmith@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com
BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
NO PETS,
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee
*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.