8039 West Alex Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

THIS IS A WONDERFUL SINGLE LEVEL, MOVE-IN READY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH & 2 CAR GARAGE HOME! LOCATED IN VERY POPULAR FLETCHER HEIGHTS COMMUNITY. MUCH PREFERRED NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE ON A CORNER LOT. VERY FUNCTIONAL FLOOR-PLAN. UPGRADED BAMBOO FLOORING THROUGHOUT, PREMIUM KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN BOTH KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, TILE AND STONE SHOWER. FRENCH EXTERIOR DOORS IN MASTER SUITE, DOUBLE SINKS. THIS WOULD BE A GREAT FAMILY OR AN INVESTMENT HOME. CLOSE TO ALL THE SHOPPING, DINNING AND LOOP 101.



Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email msmith@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

NO PETS,

$195 One time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.