Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8039 West Alex Avenue

8039 West Alex Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8039 West Alex Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
THIS IS A WONDERFUL SINGLE LEVEL, MOVE-IN READY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH & 2 CAR GARAGE HOME! LOCATED IN VERY POPULAR FLETCHER HEIGHTS COMMUNITY. MUCH PREFERRED NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE ON A CORNER LOT. VERY FUNCTIONAL FLOOR-PLAN. UPGRADED BAMBOO FLOORING THROUGHOUT, PREMIUM KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN BOTH KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, TILE AND STONE SHOWER. FRENCH EXTERIOR DOORS IN MASTER SUITE, DOUBLE SINKS. THIS WOULD BE A GREAT FAMILY OR AN INVESTMENT HOME. CLOSE TO ALL THE SHOPPING, DINNING AND LOOP 101.

Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email msmith@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
NO PETS,
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8039 West Alex Avenue have any available units?
8039 West Alex Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8039 West Alex Avenue have?
Some of 8039 West Alex Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8039 West Alex Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8039 West Alex Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8039 West Alex Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8039 West Alex Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8039 West Alex Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8039 West Alex Avenue offers parking.
Does 8039 West Alex Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8039 West Alex Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8039 West Alex Avenue have a pool?
No, 8039 West Alex Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8039 West Alex Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8039 West Alex Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8039 West Alex Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8039 West Alex Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
