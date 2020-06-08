7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Home Available 8/1/20-11/31/20 . Call Owner for any questions Kyle 480-793-3789. Beautiful two-story home, with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an open loft, office and workout room. Beautiful two-story home, with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an open loft, office and workout room. The property also includes an open kitchen, dining room, and living room located on the first floor. and freshly cleaned sanitized carpet throughout the second floor. The property is fully furnished as shown in the photos and is also equipped with Electric Stove/Range, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer along with two energy efficient forced air Heating/AC Systems. Off street parking is available in a large driveway, however tenants will not have access to garage