Last updated May 12 2020 at 1:55 AM

7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive

7795 West Rock Springs Drive · (623) 780-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Peoria
Location

7795 West Rock Springs Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Rock Springs

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2471 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Home Available 8/1/20-11/31/20 . Call Owner for any questions Kyle 480-793-3789. Beautiful two-story home, with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an open loft, office and workout room. Beautiful two-story home, with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an open loft, office and workout room. The property also includes an open kitchen, dining room, and living room located on the first floor. and freshly cleaned sanitized carpet throughout the second floor. The property is fully furnished as shown in the photos and is also equipped with Electric Stove/Range, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer along with two energy efficient forced air Heating/AC Systems. Off street parking is available in a large driveway, however tenants will not have access to garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive have any available units?
7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive have?
Some of 7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive does offer parking.
Does 7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive have a pool?
No, 7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive have accessible units?
No, 7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive has units with dishwashers.
