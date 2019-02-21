7720 West Cholla Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and space! Enjoy entertaining or just relaxing by the pool! Pool maintenance included. Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.