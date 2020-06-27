7683 W CARLOTA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A very clean and well maintained single family detached house in highly desirable Fletcher Heights community in Peoria. The house has an open floor plan with three bedrooms, two full baths and a den. Master bedroom has a lovely bay window. Carpet flooring in all the bedrooms and tile flooring the rest of the house. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Faux wood blinds on all the windows. All major appliances are included. Low maintenance landscaping in the front yard and grass area in the back yard with automatic watering system. Interior lot with North/South exposure. No smoking. Landlord requires good credit, a clean background check and renters insurance. One pet dog only.