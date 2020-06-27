All apartments in Peoria
Last updated August 8 2019 at 3:13 PM

7683 W CARLOTA Lane

7683 West Carlota Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7683 West Carlota Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A very clean and well maintained single family detached house in highly desirable Fletcher Heights community in Peoria. The house has an open floor plan with three bedrooms, two full baths and a den. Master bedroom has a lovely bay window. Carpet flooring in all the bedrooms and tile flooring the rest of the house. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Faux wood blinds on all the windows. All major appliances are included. Low maintenance landscaping in the front yard and grass area in the back yard with automatic watering system. Interior lot with North/South exposure. No smoking. Landlord requires good credit, a clean background check and renters insurance. One pet dog only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7683 W CARLOTA Lane have any available units?
7683 W CARLOTA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7683 W CARLOTA Lane have?
Some of 7683 W CARLOTA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7683 W CARLOTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7683 W CARLOTA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7683 W CARLOTA Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7683 W CARLOTA Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7683 W CARLOTA Lane offer parking?
No, 7683 W CARLOTA Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7683 W CARLOTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7683 W CARLOTA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7683 W CARLOTA Lane have a pool?
No, 7683 W CARLOTA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7683 W CARLOTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 7683 W CARLOTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7683 W CARLOTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7683 W CARLOTA Lane has units with dishwashers.
