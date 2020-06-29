All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

7034 W MERCER Lane

7034 West Mercer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7034 West Mercer Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath plus Den downstairs. This is a beautifully home with tons of space and a great backyard. Home has attached 2 car garage and backyard for relaxing. Home was just painted with new carpet and new stainless steel appliances. It is located in a gated community with a pool and grassy areas to play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7034 W MERCER Lane have any available units?
7034 W MERCER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7034 W MERCER Lane have?
Some of 7034 W MERCER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7034 W MERCER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7034 W MERCER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7034 W MERCER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7034 W MERCER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7034 W MERCER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7034 W MERCER Lane offers parking.
Does 7034 W MERCER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7034 W MERCER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7034 W MERCER Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7034 W MERCER Lane has a pool.
Does 7034 W MERCER Lane have accessible units?
No, 7034 W MERCER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7034 W MERCER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7034 W MERCER Lane has units with dishwashers.

