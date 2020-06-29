7034 W MERCER Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath plus Den downstairs. This is a beautifully home with tons of space and a great backyard. Home has attached 2 car garage and backyard for relaxing. Home was just painted with new carpet and new stainless steel appliances. It is located in a gated community with a pool and grassy areas to play.