3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath plus Den downstairs. This is a beautifully home with tons of space and a great backyard. Home has attached 2 car garage and backyard for relaxing. Home was just painted with new carpet and new stainless steel appliances. It is located in a gated community with a pool and grassy areas to play.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7034 W MERCER Lane have any available units?
7034 W MERCER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7034 W MERCER Lane have?
Some of 7034 W MERCER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7034 W MERCER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7034 W MERCER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.