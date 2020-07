Amenities

Brand New Build, Never been lived in! This beautiful home features upgrades galore, including white shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops, wood look tile throughout, two-tone paint, gourmet kitchen package with gas cooktop stainless steel appliances and French door refrigerator. Interior 8ft doors, enlarged rear sliding glass door. Large walk-in tiled shower in master bathroom. Washer and Dryer included as well as all window coverings. This one won't last long!