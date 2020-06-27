29491 N 69th Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*** 4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM HOME ON A CORNER LOT *** - ***AVAILABLE 11/23***



This is a 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 2486 square feet at Sonoran Mountain Ranch in Peoria. The interior features a great room, family room with a built in media niche, eat-in kitchen with an island & a pantry, master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, separate tub/shower and double sinks in the master bathroom, loft, carpet and ceramic tile flooring, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hookups in an upstairs laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert landscaping in the front and back yards.



Cross Streets: 67th Ave & Sonoran Mountain

Directions: 67th Ave north to Sonoran Mountain Ranch Road. Make right on Morning Vista then right on 69th Ave. Home on Left



(RLNE5269089)