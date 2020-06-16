All apartments in Peoria
29440 N 130TH Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:15 AM

29440 N 130TH Drive

29440 North 130th Drive · (623) 512-2944
Location

29440 North 130th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2153 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This is a GORGEOUS Tuscan Civitas on an over sized lot in Trilogy at Vistancia, an ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a study. Enclosed private courtyard is perfect for your morning coffee. Enter the house which has an open floor plan, HUGE gourmet kitchen with all the bells and whistles, large family room with a fireplace and surround sound, split bedrooms and a den with built in desk and storage. Outside was built for entertaining with a lush backyard with extended wrap around patio, outdoor speakers, built-in barbecue and privacy walls. This will be the beginning of a wonderful vacation! All new furniture! Call for rates. Prices vary based on time of year and length of stay. Utilities MAY be included during some months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29440 N 130TH Drive have any available units?
29440 N 130TH Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 29440 N 130TH Drive have?
Some of 29440 N 130TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29440 N 130TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29440 N 130TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29440 N 130TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29440 N 130TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 29440 N 130TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29440 N 130TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 29440 N 130TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29440 N 130TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29440 N 130TH Drive have a pool?
No, 29440 N 130TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29440 N 130TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 29440 N 130TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29440 N 130TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29440 N 130TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
