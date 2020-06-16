29440 N 130TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill courtyard

This is a GORGEOUS Tuscan Civitas on an over sized lot in Trilogy at Vistancia, an ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a study. Enclosed private courtyard is perfect for your morning coffee. Enter the house which has an open floor plan, HUGE gourmet kitchen with all the bells and whistles, large family room with a fireplace and surround sound, split bedrooms and a den with built in desk and storage. Outside was built for entertaining with a lush backyard with extended wrap around patio, outdoor speakers, built-in barbecue and privacy walls. This will be the beginning of a wonderful vacation! All new furniture! Call for rates. Prices vary based on time of year and length of stay. Utilities MAY be included during some months.