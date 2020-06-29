All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27201 N 91st Dr

27201 North 91st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27201 North 91st Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Cibola Vista

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/acb73f1016 ----

PRESHOWING ONLY! APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED, HOWEVER, THEY WILL NOT BE PROCESSED UNTIL 2/25/2019.

THIS GORGEOUS HOME IS WAY TOO BEAUTIFUL TO SAY \'NO\' TO! Walk in through the beautiful foyer, and notice the inviting den right off of the front door. Follow the tile flooring, plantation shutters, and upgraded painting into the open family room featuring a stunning gas fireplace perfect for the winter nights. The Kitchen showcases exquisite granite and upgraded stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator does not convey). The Master retreat located downstairs is a private paradise, hidden by a long hallway. The Large room leads into the perfect bathroom featuring separate shower and tub, double sink, and not one, but two walk in closets!
Follow the staircase upstairs and notice the jack and jill bedrooms, with attached bathroom that features two sinks, a secondary bathroom also showing off dual sinks, an additional 2 bedrooms, and an open loft perfect for a secondary living room. The backyard is a paradise complete with artificial turf, and a fire pit next to your own waterfall pool! The exterior lighting offers a warm ambiance perfect for using the BBQ area any time of year!

STATUS: Occupied currently

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION:N Peoria

FLOORING: Tile and carpet

GARAGE/PARKING: 3 car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: microwave, gas oven, dishwasher

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 2010

YARD: artificial turf and pool

Additional Amenities:

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27201 N 91st Dr have any available units?
27201 N 91st Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 27201 N 91st Dr have?
Some of 27201 N 91st Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27201 N 91st Dr currently offering any rent specials?
27201 N 91st Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27201 N 91st Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 27201 N 91st Dr is pet friendly.
Does 27201 N 91st Dr offer parking?
Yes, 27201 N 91st Dr offers parking.
Does 27201 N 91st Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27201 N 91st Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27201 N 91st Dr have a pool?
Yes, 27201 N 91st Dr has a pool.
Does 27201 N 91st Dr have accessible units?
No, 27201 N 91st Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 27201 N 91st Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27201 N 91st Dr has units with dishwashers.

