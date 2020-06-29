27201 N 91st Dr

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/acb73f1016 ----



PRESHOWING ONLY! APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED, HOWEVER, THEY WILL NOT BE PROCESSED UNTIL 2/25/2019.



THIS GORGEOUS HOME IS WAY TOO BEAUTIFUL TO SAY \'NO\' TO! Walk in through the beautiful foyer, and notice the inviting den right off of the front door. Follow the tile flooring, plantation shutters, and upgraded painting into the open family room featuring a stunning gas fireplace perfect for the winter nights. The Kitchen showcases exquisite granite and upgraded stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator does not convey). The Master retreat located downstairs is a private paradise, hidden by a long hallway. The Large room leads into the perfect bathroom featuring separate shower and tub, double sink, and not one, but two walk in closets!

Follow the staircase upstairs and notice the jack and jill bedrooms, with attached bathroom that features two sinks, a secondary bathroom also showing off dual sinks, an additional 2 bedrooms, and an open loft perfect for a secondary living room. The backyard is a paradise complete with artificial turf, and a fire pit next to your own waterfall pool! The exterior lighting offers a warm ambiance perfect for using the BBQ area any time of year!



STATUS: Occupied currently



PLEASE READ THIS:



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Register for a Self-Guided Tour



Receive txt or email confirmation



On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:



GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application



Complete the Online Application Form



Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card



More Information:



AREA INFORMATION:N Peoria



FLOORING: Tile and carpet



GARAGE/PARKING: 3 car garage



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: microwave, gas oven, dishwasher



PROPERTY TYPE: single family home



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities



YEAR BUILT: 2010



YARD: artificial turf and pool



Additional Amenities:



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA Instructions



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



Service Star Realty

2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA

Phone: 1 480-426-9696