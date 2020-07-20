All apartments in Peoria
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:57 AM

26828 N 128TH Drive

26828 North 128th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26828 North 128th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
RENT ON THIS SPECTACULAR WASH LOT in the highly sought after 55+ community of Trilogy at Vistancia. Look no further! This impressive Libertas plan is exquisitely sited on a very private lush desert wash lot w/ a shimmering waterfall, dramatic mountain views & flourishing fruit trees &... comes w/ STUNNING SUNSETS! This furnished home is available on a six month lease from 10/1/19-4/30/20. The Oct -Dec rate is $2700 and the Jan- April rate is $3000.00. This rental requires one tenant to be at least 55 year of age and is a non-smoking home that does not allow pets. Landlord pays utilities with a cap. Home is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26828 N 128TH Drive have any available units?
26828 N 128TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 26828 N 128TH Drive have?
Some of 26828 N 128TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26828 N 128TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26828 N 128TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26828 N 128TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 26828 N 128TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 26828 N 128TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26828 N 128TH Drive offers parking.
Does 26828 N 128TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26828 N 128TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26828 N 128TH Drive have a pool?
No, 26828 N 128TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26828 N 128TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 26828 N 128TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26828 N 128TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26828 N 128TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
