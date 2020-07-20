26828 N 128TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

RENT ON THIS SPECTACULAR WASH LOT in the highly sought after 55+ community of Trilogy at Vistancia. Look no further! This impressive Libertas plan is exquisitely sited on a very private lush desert wash lot w/ a shimmering waterfall, dramatic mountain views & flourishing fruit trees &... comes w/ STUNNING SUNSETS! This furnished home is available on a six month lease from 10/1/19-4/30/20. The Oct -Dec rate is $2700 and the Jan- April rate is $3000.00. This rental requires one tenant to be at least 55 year of age and is a non-smoking home that does not allow pets. Landlord pays utilities with a cap. Home is also for sale.