20490 N 80TH Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Fantastic property in popular Fletcher Heights community on a premium lot backing to common area. Home features 4 bedrooms, extra bedroom/den downstairs, loft, and 3 bathrooms. Formal living and dining area. Kitchen opens to family room and features corian countertops, updated cabinets, bay window with dining area, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom upstairs and boasts a full bath with separate shower/tub, dual sinks and walk in closet. Gorgeous backyard features fenced pool with water feature, no neighbors behind (backs to greenbelt) for privacy, and covered patio. Minutes to top rated Peoria schools (Frontier Elementary and Sunrise Mountain High), Loop 101, Arrowhead Mall, grocery stores and restaurants.