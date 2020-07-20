All apartments in Peoria
Last updated January 14 2020 at 4:37 AM

20490 N 80TH Avenue

20490 North 80th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20490 North 80th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fantastic property in popular Fletcher Heights community on a premium lot backing to common area. Home features 4 bedrooms, extra bedroom/den downstairs, loft, and 3 bathrooms. Formal living and dining area. Kitchen opens to family room and features corian countertops, updated cabinets, bay window with dining area, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom upstairs and boasts a full bath with separate shower/tub, dual sinks and walk in closet. Gorgeous backyard features fenced pool with water feature, no neighbors behind (backs to greenbelt) for privacy, and covered patio. Minutes to top rated Peoria schools (Frontier Elementary and Sunrise Mountain High), Loop 101, Arrowhead Mall, grocery stores and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20490 N 80TH Avenue have any available units?
20490 N 80TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 20490 N 80TH Avenue have?
Some of 20490 N 80TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20490 N 80TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20490 N 80TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20490 N 80TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20490 N 80TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 20490 N 80TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20490 N 80TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 20490 N 80TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20490 N 80TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20490 N 80TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 20490 N 80TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 20490 N 80TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20490 N 80TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20490 N 80TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20490 N 80TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
