Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
20265 N 82ND Lane
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:09 AM

20265 N 82ND Lane

20265 North 82nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20265 North 82nd Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
** NEW PAINT GOING IN PRIOR TO MOVE IN**Great rental in Fletcher Heights. 3 BED PLUS A DEN!! All appliances included. Very clean and ready for immediate move-in. A rare rental that actually has GRASS in the oversized backyard. Large CORNER LOT. covered patio with extended brick paver patio area. Built-in Charcoal grill. RV GATE. This is a Great home in a desirable area. It is close to schools, shopping and freeways. Home shows very well. Carpets looks good but owner will have them cleaned again prior to move in. GREAT OWNER THAT MANAGES HIS OWN PROPERTY! YOU DEAL DIRECTLY WITH THE OWNER!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20265 N 82ND Lane have any available units?
20265 N 82ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 20265 N 82ND Lane have?
Some of 20265 N 82ND Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20265 N 82ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20265 N 82ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20265 N 82ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20265 N 82ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 20265 N 82ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20265 N 82ND Lane offers parking.
Does 20265 N 82ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20265 N 82ND Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20265 N 82ND Lane have a pool?
No, 20265 N 82ND Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20265 N 82ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 20265 N 82ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20265 N 82ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20265 N 82ND Lane has units with dishwashers.

