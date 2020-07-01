20265 N 82ND Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

** NEW PAINT GOING IN PRIOR TO MOVE IN**Great rental in Fletcher Heights. 3 BED PLUS A DEN!! All appliances included. Very clean and ready for immediate move-in. A rare rental that actually has GRASS in the oversized backyard. Large CORNER LOT. covered patio with extended brick paver patio area. Built-in Charcoal grill. RV GATE. This is a Great home in a desirable area. It is close to schools, shopping and freeways. Home shows very well. Carpets looks good but owner will have them cleaned again prior to move in. GREAT OWNER THAT MANAGES HIS OWN PROPERTY! YOU DEAL DIRECTLY WITH THE OWNER!