13457 N 84th Dr

Amenities
$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!
Great Peoria location at N 84th Dr. and W Rue de Lamour, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment. This 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms include a kitchen with electric range oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, double pane windows, and a garage.
Resident responsible for all utilities.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5652812)