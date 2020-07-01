All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 13457 N 84th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
13457 N 84th Dr
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

13457 N 84th Dr

13457 North 84th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13457 North 84th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Great Peoria location at N 84th Dr. and W Rue de Lamour, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment. This 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms include a kitchen with electric range oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, double pane windows, and a garage.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5652812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13457 N 84th Dr have any available units?
13457 N 84th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 13457 N 84th Dr have?
Some of 13457 N 84th Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13457 N 84th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13457 N 84th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13457 N 84th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13457 N 84th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 13457 N 84th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13457 N 84th Dr offers parking.
Does 13457 N 84th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13457 N 84th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13457 N 84th Dr have a pool?
No, 13457 N 84th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13457 N 84th Dr have accessible units?
No, 13457 N 84th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13457 N 84th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13457 N 84th Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College