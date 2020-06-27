All apartments in Peoria
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane

12104 Eagle Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12104 Eagle Ridge Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Great single level floor plan in beautiful Vistancia. Freshly painted interior (2-tone), and exterior. 20'' porcelain tile in all service areas including the entry, kitchen, hallways, laundry, and all 3 baths. The kitchen features cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances with island. Master bath tub with tile surround. Easy maintenance all desert landscaping front and rear. Award winning community facilities including 3 pools,water slides, tennis courts, recreation center with gymnasium, parks with playgrounds, and beautiful grounds with hiking trails and water falls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane have any available units?
12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane have?
Some of 12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane offers parking.
Does 12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane has a pool.
Does 12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane have accessible units?
No, 12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane has units with dishwashers.

