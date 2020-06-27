12104 W EAGLE RIDGE Lane

Amenities

Great single level floor plan in beautiful Vistancia. Freshly painted interior (2-tone), and exterior. 20'' porcelain tile in all service areas including the entry, kitchen, hallways, laundry, and all 3 baths. The kitchen features cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances with island. Master bath tub with tile surround. Easy maintenance all desert landscaping front and rear. Award winning community facilities including 3 pools,water slides, tennis courts, recreation center with gymnasium, parks with playgrounds, and beautiful grounds with hiking trails and water falls.