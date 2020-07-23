All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 11324 W Diana Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
11324 W Diana Ave
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

11324 W Diana Ave

11324 West Diana Avenue · (602) 548-9449 ext. 113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11324 West Diana Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Barclays Suncliff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11324 W Diana Ave · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - This is a recently renovated single story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms has 1076 square feet and is located in Peoria. The interior features a living room, eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with walk in closet, ceiling fans, vinyl plank and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry closet. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, tile roof, a covered patio and desert landscaping in the front yard.

Cross Streets: Olive & 111th Avenue
Directions: West on Olive, South on 114th Ave, Left on Diana Avenue to the home on the Left

(RLNE5936730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11324 W Diana Ave have any available units?
11324 W Diana Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 11324 W Diana Ave have?
Some of 11324 W Diana Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11324 W Diana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11324 W Diana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11324 W Diana Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11324 W Diana Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 11324 W Diana Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11324 W Diana Ave offers parking.
Does 11324 W Diana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11324 W Diana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11324 W Diana Ave have a pool?
No, 11324 W Diana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11324 W Diana Ave have accessible units?
No, 11324 W Diana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11324 W Diana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11324 W Diana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 11324 W Diana Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity