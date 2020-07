Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently remodeled and loaded. Wide tile hallways, kitchen, laundry and baths with lots of tile throughout. Carpet in the living room, family room, and all 3 bedrooms. Both bathrooms have tile surrounds. The kitchen features all black appliances, granite counter tops, and long breakfast bar. Bathroom vanities are also granite. Large desert back for easy maintenance, with a covered patio and a large shade tree.