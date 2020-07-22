All apartments in Peoria
10287 W LOS GATOS Drive
10287 W LOS GATOS Drive

10287 Los Gatos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10287 Los Gatos Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very clean and bright, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths house in highly desirable Case Del Rey at Camino A Lago community. House has an open, split floorplan with a large living room area. Formal dining area and separate breakfast nook in the kitchen. Vaulted ceilings. Neutral paint. Tile and carpet flooring. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Faux wood blinds on all the windows. All major appliances are included. Low maintenance landscape with automatic watering system. Interior lot with North/South exposure. No smoking allowed. Requires good credit, a clean background check and renters insurance. Tenant to verify school information as needed. Only one pet dog is allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive have any available units?
10287 W LOS GATOS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive have?
Some of 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10287 W LOS GATOS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive offer parking?
No, 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive have a pool?
No, 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive have accessible units?
No, 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10287 W LOS GATOS Drive has units with dishwashers.
