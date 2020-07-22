10287 W LOS GATOS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very clean and bright, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths house in highly desirable Case Del Rey at Camino A Lago community. House has an open, split floorplan with a large living room area. Formal dining area and separate breakfast nook in the kitchen. Vaulted ceilings. Neutral paint. Tile and carpet flooring. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Faux wood blinds on all the windows. All major appliances are included. Low maintenance landscape with automatic watering system. Interior lot with North/South exposure. No smoking allowed. Requires good credit, a clean background check and renters insurance. Tenant to verify school information as needed. Only one pet dog is allowed.