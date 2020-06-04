All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Exchange on the 8

604 W 8th Ave · (480) 531-5405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

604 W 8th Ave, Mesa, AZ 85210
Powell Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 days AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 118 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Exchange on the 8.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
nest technology
online portal
smoke-free community
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Enjoy the warm Arizona sunshine by taking a refreshing dip in our year-round swimming pool or using the sun deck to hang out with family and friends. You and your furry family member can enjoy the afternoon on any of our lush green spaces, as we are a pet friendly community. The on-site fitness center allows you to get your workout in, and the kids can enjoy our tot-lot. Exchange on the 8 Apartments in Mesa, AZ has everything you need to live an active and fun lifestyle! Each of our Mesa, AZ apartments for rent has plenty of parking right outside the entrance, and our community offers plenty of lush, landscaped green space. Our maintenance team is friendly, helpful and efficient, and here to help twenty four hours a day. You'll also have the best on-site management staff in town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 (more specifically $51 with tax).
Deposit: $250 - 1.5x rent- based on credit.
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee, $99 Holding Deposit.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American bully, Belgian malinois, chow chow, Doberman pinscher, mastiff, American Staffordshire terrier, bull terrier, Staffordshire bull terrier, presa canario, Rottweiler, St benard, wolf-hybrid, or any mix, variation, descendent or product of one or more of the foregoing breeds.
Parking Details: Yes, 1 carport per apartment. Open parking spots are for anyone.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Exchange on the 8 have any available units?
Exchange on the 8 has a unit available for $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Exchange on the 8 have?
Some of Exchange on the 8's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Exchange on the 8 currently offering any rent specials?
Exchange on the 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Exchange on the 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, Exchange on the 8 is pet friendly.
Does Exchange on the 8 offer parking?
Yes, Exchange on the 8 offers parking.
Does Exchange on the 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Exchange on the 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Exchange on the 8 have a pool?
Yes, Exchange on the 8 has a pool.
Does Exchange on the 8 have accessible units?
No, Exchange on the 8 does not have accessible units.
Does Exchange on the 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Exchange on the 8 has units with dishwashers.
