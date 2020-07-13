Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center community garden courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access online portal

Dana Park Apartments offers spacious floor plans and community recreation, with 2 pools & hot tubs, basketball court, and a playground. Located in east Mesa between US-60 and East Southern Avenue, you're minutes from restaurants and shops at the Superstition Springs Mall and the Shops at Dana Park. Comfortable apartment living in beautiful Mesa, Arizona starts right here at Dana Park. Each spacious floor plan is distinguished by the interior touches that make your apartment feel like a fine custom home.