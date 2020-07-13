Dana Park Apartments

Lease Length: 6-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: $250-up to 1 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35-$60
restrictions: No "aggressive Breeds" or mix of these breeds (pitbulls, chows, huskies, rottweilers, german shepherds, dobermans, akitas). 50 lb weight limit
Parking Details: Parking Lot.