Mesa, AZ
Dana Park Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

Dana Park Apartments

1440 S Val Vista Dr · (480) 372-9629
Location

1440 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14-1080 · Avail. Sep 7

$980

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 12-1065 · Avail. Sep 7

$980

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-2015 · Avail. now

$1,146

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 13-2075 · Avail. now

$1,245

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 14-2078 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,245

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dana Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
Dana Park Apartments offers spacious floor plans and community recreation, with 2 pools & hot tubs, basketball court, and a playground. Located in east Mesa between US-60 and East Southern Avenue, you're minutes from restaurants and shops at the Superstition Springs Mall and the Shops at Dana Park. Comfortable apartment living in beautiful Mesa, Arizona starts right here at Dana Park. Each spacious floor plan is distinguished by the interior touches that make your apartment feel like a fine custom home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: $250-up to 1 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35-$60
restrictions: No "aggressive Breeds" or mix of these breeds (pitbulls, chows, huskies, rottweilers, german shepherds, dobermans, akitas). 50 lb weight limit
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dana Park Apartments have any available units?
Dana Park Apartments has 10 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Dana Park Apartments have?
Some of Dana Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dana Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Dana Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dana Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Dana Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Dana Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Dana Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Dana Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dana Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dana Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Dana Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Dana Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Dana Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Dana Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dana Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
