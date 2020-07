Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath with an open floor plan. Conveniently located 1 block from Light Rail. Eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinets and counter space. Large living room, generous size bedrooms. Close to schools, park, ASU, shopping, freeways and more. Community Laundry. Comes with your own assigned covered parking space!



$360 non refundable cleaning fee at move in.