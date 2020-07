Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging dog park fire pit internet access yoga cats allowed elevator garage parking pool gym 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse conference room e-payments green community hot tub media room playground

Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs. At Aviva, you have a contemporary, urban lifestyle with open floor plans, modern apartments and common-area amenities that make you want to share your home with others.