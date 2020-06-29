9645 E. Keats Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool bbq/grill

Augusta Ranch With A Pool! - A corner lot within Augusta Ranch Golf Course Community. Its a popular great room layout with split floor plan, 18'' tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. 2'' blinds on the windows and updated door hardware & fixtures, eat-in kitchen with and island-breakfast bar, pantry, stainless steel smooth-top range & built-in microwave. Relax in the large master suite which has a separate soaking tub and shower and a large walk in closet. Enjoy the great outdoors under the extended covered patio, built-in BBQ, Pebble-Tec pool with waterfall and over-sized step, additional sitting area with fire-pit. Rent includes the weekly pool service.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5495760)