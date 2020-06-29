All apartments in Mesa
Last updated February 4 2020

9645 E. Keats Ave

9645 East Keats Avenue
Location

9645 East Keats Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Augusta Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Augusta Ranch With A Pool! - A corner lot within Augusta Ranch Golf Course Community. Its a popular great room layout with split floor plan, 18'' tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. 2'' blinds on the windows and updated door hardware & fixtures, eat-in kitchen with and island-breakfast bar, pantry, stainless steel smooth-top range & built-in microwave. Relax in the large master suite which has a separate soaking tub and shower and a large walk in closet. Enjoy the great outdoors under the extended covered patio, built-in BBQ, Pebble-Tec pool with waterfall and over-sized step, additional sitting area with fire-pit. Rent includes the weekly pool service.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5495760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9645 E. Keats Ave have any available units?
9645 E. Keats Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9645 E. Keats Ave have?
Some of 9645 E. Keats Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9645 E. Keats Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9645 E. Keats Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9645 E. Keats Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9645 E. Keats Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9645 E. Keats Ave offer parking?
No, 9645 E. Keats Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9645 E. Keats Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9645 E. Keats Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9645 E. Keats Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9645 E. Keats Ave has a pool.
Does 9645 E. Keats Ave have accessible units?
No, 9645 E. Keats Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9645 E. Keats Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9645 E. Keats Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
