962 N SAFFRON

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Super spacious single level home in North East Mesa. Features 6 bed and 2 bath, addition on the back has a big living/game area, next to a Master Bedroom # 2. Main home features a split floor plan, secluded master bedroom with walk-in closet, tub and separate shower. Spacious kitchen along with island and granite counter tops. Very large dining area. New 20 inch bright tile flooring, fresh two tone paint, new dual pane windows, updated lighting and more. Plenty of room in the backyard with privacy. Nearby park and playground.