Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue

9558 East Tripoli Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9558 East Tripoli Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful New Build at the Cadence at Gateway community! The resort like club house offers residents access to pools with slides, tennis courts, basketball court, and much more. Your next new home has been upgraded with premium features like black stainless steel appliances, white granite countertops, contemporary cabinets, premium shower in the master bathroom, and walk in closets etc. minutes walk to elementary school. Less than 1 mile from Jr High and High schools. 1 mile from Basis Mesa and Sequoia Pathfinder Academy at Eastmark. Easy access to loop 202. Short Drive to Santan Village shopping and variety of dining and entertainment. To show, please call the listing agent, he can remotely open the front door after verify your identity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue have any available units?
9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue have?
Some of 9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue offers parking.
Does 9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue has a pool.
Does 9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9558 E TRIPOLI Avenue has units with dishwashers.

