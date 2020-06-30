All apartments in Mesa
936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003
936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003

936 West Rio Salado Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

936 West Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Families en Accion

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed Rental in Mesa, Great Location Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Marketing Name: Rio Salado

Great Location 2 bed 1 bath, New paint and Flooring Throughout. Large Living Room with private kitchen Dinning, All bedrooms have extra storage built in cabinets. Property has washer & dryer hook ups on the back patio. Private yard also. Close to shopping and freeways.

Cross Streets: Rio Salado/Alma School Directions: East on Rio Salado to property on North Side.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE5595224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003 have any available units?
936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003 have?
Some of 936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003 currently offering any rent specials?
936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003 pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003 is pet friendly.
Does 936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003 offer parking?
No, 936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003 does not offer parking.
Does 936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003 have a pool?
No, 936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003 does not have a pool.
Does 936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003 have accessible units?
No, 936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003 does not have accessible units.
Does 936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003 have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 W Rio Salado Pkwy - Unit #3 21286866 - Location 003 does not have units with dishwashers.

