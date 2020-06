Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED Charming Mesa condo with easy access to highway 202 and 60. Use this as a base and get all over the Arizona valley with ease. Ground Floor is the way to go. This condo is large with over 1000 sq. feet of living space. Popular split floor plan so you and your guests have privacy. Step into the condo and you will find a kitchen with a breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Great for cooking and serving and fully stocked. The open concept living and dining room are attached and complete with a beautiful fireplace as the focal point. Has plenty of seating for you and family and friends.High-Speed Internet and a large TV are also available in this condo. The master bedroom is furnished with a brand new queen bed and has an en-suite master bath. The second bedroom also has a queen bed and a hallway bath right next door. Also, there is a brand new washer and dryer in the condo.

The patio is large and looks out onto a grassy courtyard. It has seating and a small dining table as well for an evening with a glass of wine, or coffee and croissant in the morning. This place is well maintained and a new rental for these owners who take personal pride in their condo. Come and Stay a While.